We have a couple more days in the 90s and likely record breaking heat. Yesterday was the hottest it has even been in October at 97 degrees. That will be a short lived record because we will likely break it again today at 99 degrees! Average temperature for this time of the year is 75 degrees! That means we are running about 25 degrees above normal.
Tomorrow will be another scorcher and we will likely break another record high temperature. This will be our 80th day in the 90s in 2019!
Believe it or not, but the end of this heat wave is near! A series of cold fronts is going to actually bring seasonable temperatures in just a couple days! The first front is just to our north and it will knock our temperatures WAY down by the end of the work week. The second front (currently out in the Pacific NW) will bring our next best chance for rain and keep our temperatures down next week.