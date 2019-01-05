Check ya later, Rain! High pressure is moving in and has cleared out those think gray and gloomy clouds overnight!
Check out how gorgeous it is outside today! Not a cloud in sight! It was chilly and frosty this morning, but with all this sun, we will warm up nicely!
It has been warmer than normal, over the last few days, to start the beginning of the new year. This is a far cry from the beginning of last January, when we were 21 degrees BELOW normal. The first 4 days have averaged 29 degrees warmer than last year at time! And the warming trend is only going up!
Today will be our first day in the 50s and tomorrow will be even milder. Monday, it looks like we might even make it into the SIXTIES! However, what goes up must come back down. A cold front will then sweep through and drop our temps. We will be BELOW average by mid-week. While the warm temps will be nice - we shouldn't get *too* used to them.