Our weather this weekend has been pretty nice for this time of year with pretty seasonal temperatures and actually having lower humidity in our area, which we don't really see a lot of this time of year.
With that being said, I hope you've enjoyed it while it's lasted because our temperatures are going to start climbing in a big way in addition to the humidity returning to our area very soon.
Starting tomorrow we should return our way back into the 90s once again. A few afternoon pop-up storms are possible for tomorrow afternoon through peak heating of the day. While around 90 or so isn't very hot, that is just the start of our 90s trend over the next 7+ days.
Starting on Tuesday temperatures continue to climb. Most data has us climbing right into the low to mid 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
It doesn't stop there either, as some data still suggests even hotter conditions being possible later in the work week through Friday with highs in the mid 90s possible, in addition to heat index values near 100, if not tipping over that 100 degree mark later this week.
The Climate Prediction Center backs us up and agrees here with their 6-10 Day Temperature Outlook, which shows our area and much of the continental US, with high likelihood of seeing above average temperatures.
We'll have more updates on exact temperatures over the next few days, but plan for some more pool days over the next week!