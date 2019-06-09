Today we will see the most consistent rain. The rain chance is never 0%. The lowest rain chance is during the morning and late tonight (after midnight). Notice the radar right now (10 am) has a few showers, but the coverage is scattered.
Storms will increase in coverage again during the afternoon and evening. The highest rain chance is from 3 pm to 9 pm. There is plenty of moisture, decent instability and light winds. This means there will be scattered to numerous storms will be slowly moving over saturated soil in many places and localized torrential rain is still a threat. General rainfall totals will be around 0.50-1.50'', but there will be extreme locally higher amounts due to intense precipitation rates and areas that see repeated rounds of rain (known as training). Some locations could pick up 3'' or more. This is where flash flooding would be of greatest concern. Remember: There is a flash flood watch in effect until tonight. Never drive on flooded roads.
Rain will taper off later tonight from about 10 pm to 1 am.
However, we are not *quite* done. Additional showers and storms will join us tomorrow as a cold front sweeps through the area. This will lower humidity through the day tomorrow and kick off a cooler than normal trend for next week.
Showers and storms will turn off through the afternoon from west to east. A rough departure time for rain (for all of Kentuckiana) is about 5-7 pm tomorrow.
