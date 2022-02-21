Temperatures today warm back up into the mid 60s once again with dry, but cloudy conditions. However, tonight storms will begin to move into the area and last throughout the day on Tuesday. Flood Watches are out for the entire area through early Wednesday morning.
First, let's take a look at timing.
Timing
We could start to see a few showers moving into the area as early as this evening South of Louisville. A few downpours are possible, but the main show isn't until later in the evening.
Heading closer to midnight, heavy downpours and thunderstorms begin to move through the area, bringing along with it heavy rainfall and gusty winds heading into the overnight hours of Tuesday.
After sunrise, we continue to see waves of heavy rainfall through the morning and into the afternoon. A few of these lines could end up reaching severe storm criteria, so keep in mind if you have to be out driving tomorrow afternoon that these storms can also cause low visibility at times.
The showers and storms continue to last through tomorrow night as multiple inches of rain fall across the area.
Severe Potential?
This set-up is a lot like last weeks, in terms of impacts and the overall severe potential this has along with it.
The Storm Prediction Center has our far Southwestern communities in a Slight (2/5) risk for organized severe weather on Tuesday. Note that the main impacts will be strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall, much like last week. While a quick spin-up can't be ruled out, that threat is lower than the threat of damaging straight-line winds.
Why is the severe potential limited again? Much like last week, this set-up is lacking one of the main ingredients needed for severe weather...CAPE, or storm energy. With showers and storms moving through overnight and in the morning time before the heating of the day, much of the storm energy that would be available for the afternoon storms to become stronger will get eaten up. Therefore, CAPE values remain fairly low.
Note that they aren't zero however, so a couple storms could pop-off and become strong. What is in place and available for severe weather to occur is wind energy or shear. This map is measuring winds about 1 mile above our heads. We typically would need to see these winds greater than 40mph for strong storms to occur, and we obviously are way above that threshold.
Due to the fact we have a lot of wind energy and not a lot of storm energy available with this system, that means our main threat will be the strong gusty winds, sometimes in excess of 40-50mph are possible.