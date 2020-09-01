Tuesday morning gave us a break from having rain in the area, but there's more on the way. The atmosphere in our is full of moisture, and the weather pattern is unsettled. We are currently in between two fronts - the first has already passed us and a cold front will move through our area later in the week. This space in between the two fronts is prime real estate for rain and storms.
Tuesday evening and overnight will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. Scattered means not everyone will see these storms. Those who do get a storm will likely experience a quick downpour of heavy rain and the wind picking up a bit before it moves on. Thunder and lightning are also possible.
Wednesday brings a few more rounds of scattered rain (remember, not everyone is guaranteed rain) with those same threats. As the systems producing these storms get closer (low pressure center and cold front), the rain will get a bit heavier and we will likely see more thunderstorms as opposed to just rain showers.
Thursday brings an even better chance of heavy rain, especially around the river and in southern Indiana. Keep in mind, showers and storms will still be scattered. Rain totals in southern Kentucky will likely be a bit lower.
As the front dips south, the rain should become a bit lighter. We are expecting the stripe of heaviest rain around the Ohio River. In recent days that stripe was just south of the river, and now it has shifted just north. 1"-2" of rain will be likely in these spots with locally higher amounts possible. Away from that stripe of heaviest rain, half an inch of rain looks more likely.
