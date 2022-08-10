The National Weather Service still has our eastern communities under a Flood Watch through midnight because of the risk of heavy rain leading to flash flooding or larger-scale river and stream flooding.
A cold front has approached our communities, but is now slowing down. We call this a "quasi-stationary front," meaning it's still moving so it's still technically a cold front but it's moving really slow so it's acting more like a stationary front. You will see it drawn as a stationary front below.
As long as this front hangs in our communities, the rain chances will, too. Heavy downpours are likely in storms through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening.
After the sun sets the storms become less energetic, but the rain won't disappear immediately. Showers are still possible through the early hours Thursday morning.
A cluster of storms to our northwest will try to move toward our area Thursday afternoon. At that same time, dewpoints will be dropping making it harder for us to get rain and storms here. We may see a few storms in Indiana, but they should fall apart pretty quickly as they move through our communities.
Dewpoints continue to drop heading into the weekend, followed by clouds and temperatures. This weekend will bring lots of sunshine and spectacular conditions.