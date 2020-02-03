The week ahead will be an active and wet one. If you just glance at the 7-day forecast, you'll see more days with rain chances than without them. There's a stationary cold front that hangs nearby and just kind of wiggles back and forth, so it's tough to get rid of the rain.
There is also a low pressure center that will swing through our area. That's part of the reason the wind will pick up and heavier rain is likely Tuesday.
The Weather Prediction Center puts out these risk maps every day for heavy rain potential. We are included in the lowest risk category on Tuesday for "excessive rainfall," which means flash flooding is possible.
From Tuesday alone 1"-2" of rain will be very possible in our area. Numbers will be lower in southern Indiana (some less than one inch) and higher in southern Kentucky (some closer to 3" than 2"). Add to that the fact that there is more rain coming behind this system and you realize why we need to be vigilant for flash flooding. The numbers below show by Friday morning many of you will have 1"-4" of rain.
The wet pattern does not appear to slow down next week either. So while 1"-4" may not sound like a lot over three days, it's setting us up for a wet pattern where flooding will become more of a concern.