After seeing light rain on Sunday, now we are gearing up for the heavier rain to arrive Monday. We saw less than a quarter of an inch of rain across our area Sunday, with most communities staying closer to a tenth of an inch.
By Monday morning the heavier rain will move in from the south. For the morning commute, watch for heavy rain to reduce visibility. You may need to drive a little slower than normal.
There is a chance to see some frozen precipitation in our far northern communities Monday morning. Temperatures will be near freezing in those spots, so watch for patchy freezing rain. As temperatures climb after the sun comes up, that freezing rain chance fades pretty quickly.
As temperatures climb through the late morning, the heaviest rain arrives. You could also hear a few rumbles of thunder through the day as we see some storms pop up. The threat of severe storms is low, but don't let the thunder surprise you.
As the afternoon wears on, the rain should start to get lighter with more breaks showing up. Instead of raining hard for hours, you will see lighter rain for a few minutes then no rain for a few minutes then some more rain.
We may see a few showers still leftover early Tuesday, but during the day Tuesday we start to lose a lot of the moisture. As the low pressure center moves farther away, the rain will go away, too.
Some of our southern communities are considered Abnormally Dry right now, which is the first level on the Drought Monitor. We need a good rain in these spots to eliminate the drought, and we should be able to do that. Across the area we should see 1"-2" of rain by Tuesday afternoon when all the moisture has moved on.
