It's almost time to trade-in those sunglasses for your umbrella. Our cool, dry and brighter stretch comes to an end later this weekend. On a side note, temperatures for the month of May are running over 5 degrees below normal! Now let's get a rough estimate as to when rain returns. A warm front lifts in during the late afternoon and evening bringing our first good chance for soggy conditions. After 5 PM Sunday is when chances begin to spike...
While scattered showers and storms hang around into Monday, rain should become more widespread again during the evening hours. Air-mass thunderstorms are something we may have to deal with for the rest of the week as well. What I mean by that is storms are not associated with a front or other type of synoptic-scale forcing mechanism. They generate with daytime heating and fade shortly after sunset.
These storms are often slow movers that can unleash a lot of rain in a short period of time. Please watch out for localized flash flooding, especially later in the week as the ground becomes saturated. So how much rain are we looking at? The GFS and EURO computer models are finally on the same page after disagreeing for the last several days. A solid 1-3" of rain looks common for much of our area through Thursday of next week. Locations that get hit repeatedly by storms could go over the 3". Stay with the WDRB Weather Team as the pattern gets active!