Rain started falling late this morning and is still falling in many of our communities this evening. There will be more rain tonight and tomorrow, some of which will be heavy.
Tonight we will see more pockets of heavy rain, especially north of the river, like what you see in the image above. Thunder and lightning are possible, too, but the risk of severe storms is incredibly low.
Overnight we get a bit of a break from the rain after the warm front passes us by but before the cold front arrives.
Early Saturday morning a line of heavy rain and thunderstorms form in southern/central Indiana. This will likely set up either in our northernmost counties or just outside our WDRB area. This will be another chance to pick up a lot of rain in a short amount of time.
As the cold front passes through on Saturday, it brings a few more showers. The chances for heavy rain are lower here but not zero.
If you get under one of those heavy showers or thunderstorms, you could see up to two inches of rain from this event. If you only see the lighter showers, you are looking at less than half an inch of rain total.
