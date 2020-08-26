Hurricane Laura is a major hurricane and is expected to make landfall along the western Gulf coast late tonight/early Thursday morning. Laura will weaken shortly after making landfall. The remnant low pressure looks to move north and east toward the Ohio River Valley and arrive near Kentuckiana by the end of the work week and early weekend. It will bring widespread and potentially heavy rain to the area during that time.
TIMING:
The remnants of Laura have the potential to produce heavy rain, but thankfully looks to move quickly through our area as a cold front slides through from the west. Tropical moisture will surge toward Kentuckiana by Thursday. Dew points will be in the mid 70s! This will help produce scattered showers and storms. Rain chances will be the highest late Friday and early Saturday. This is also when rain will be the most widespread with gusty winds. At this time, it appears the heaviest rain will fall in our Kentucky communities. However, there is still some uncertainty regarding the exact track, axis of heaviest rainfall, and strength of Laura as it moves across our area.
RAIN FALL AMOUNTS:
Expect 1-3'' of rain across the region with localized higher amounts. Flooding will be possible in certain areas. We will keep you posted if the National Weather Service issues any flood watches or warnings in the days to come. Below are three images of raw data from three computer models for rainfall amounts. The models are the NAM, GFS and EURO. The EURO is the most aggressive regarding Laura, while the NAM is the least.
Be sure to keep it with WDRB over the next few days. Marc and Rick will have the latest information on WDRB News this evening.