A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued by the National Weather Service through Friday morning for nearly all of the viewing area. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
A low pressure system has brought widespread rain showers to the Lower Ohio Valley this morning, The heaviest rain has fallen in southern IN with lighter showers in our southern communities in KY. Below is a screenshot of the radar around 11:40 am.
A semi-stationary front will set up near the Ohio River and additional storms and showers are expected to move along the front. This will likely result in training of showers and thunderstorms over the same areas and flash flooding will be possible due to the heavy rainfall rates expected.
Periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms will move through the area today and continue on and off through the weekend. Some locations that receive multiple rounds of very heavy rain could experience flash flooding. Some storms could become strong or severe. The best chance for that is on Saturday. However, the greatest threat remains excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding. Expect 2-4'' with locally higher amounts by Sunday.
Widespread rain is most likely until the mid afternoon with showers and storms becoming more scattered by this evening. Scroll through the images of Advancetrak below.
As mentioned above, today is not the only day with showers and storms. For more information regarding timing and coverage of storms Friday, Saturday and Sunday - be sure to join Marc and Rick this evening on WDRB News.
COOLER TEMPS:
Over the last 6 days, temperatures were in the 90s and July has seen 23 days in the 90s as well. However, that is coming to an end today! Highs will be much lower today thanks to extensive cloud cover and waves of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Average high temperatures for the end of July/early August are in the upper 80s. However, note the Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 outlook below. There is a significant signal for below average temperatures. Highs in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s look likely for the next week.