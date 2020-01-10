Wind Advisory Goes Into Effect For Saturday. Generic Wind Gusts On & Off During The Day Will Reach Near 40mph. The Bigger Problem Will Be The Wind Potential Nearing 50-60mph As Bursts of Rain & Storms Roll On By.
Most Weather Data Continues To Insist A Dry Slot Sets Up Early Saturday. Odds favor A Few Hours Ending Up Nice And Dry Before The Wall Of Rain, Gusty Downpours & Scattered Storms Approach.
This Line Of Storms Has The Potential To Prompt A Few Severe Storm Warnings. Primary Threat Is Damaging Straight Line Wind With Gusts Near 60mph. A Few Quick Spin Ups *COULD* Prompt A Few Tornado Warnings.
The Significant Line Of Rain/Storms Is *MOST* Likely At Some Point Between The Noon Hour & Supper Time.
Rain Rates Will Be Intense & Make Travel Difficult At Times. Expect An Additional .50" to 1.5" Of Rain Tomorrow.
Make Sure To Check In With Katie Tomorrow Morning & Hannah In The Afternoon For The Latest Adjustment On The Timing. -Jude-