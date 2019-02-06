After widespread heavy rain and isolated storms to start Wednesday, we should go to a set up this afternoon that allows for some *slightly* drier time. The rain and storms will continue to hit in waves until Thursday evening. Expect downpours and storms to energize once again tonight. The last round of heavy rain slides in Thursday afternoon. Tomorrow's cold front is the REAL DEAL!
Warm, gusty winds develop in advance of the cold front Thursday. Record warmth is likely! High temps near 70 for many, but crash hard Thursday night. This dramatic cold front promises blinding downpours and the chance for a few severe storms Thursday afternoon.
*While we a currently expecting a lower end severe threat, don't let your guard down as I feel a few warnings are very much possible*
Wind gusts with these storms tomorrow could easily exceed 50mph.
At this point my best guess on the severe storm time table places it between 1pm - 7pm.
Rain totals this week range from 1"-3" for everyone in Kentuckiana. A few amounts of 4"-5" are possible, but should not be a common range expected. It's these select locations that have the chance for some sort of flood advisory/warning. Our flood watch extends into Thursday night.
Keep an eye on your basement and make sure the sump pump is 100% operational.
After this messy spring-fling we turn our attention to a cold blast that drops us into the teens by Saturday morning. That would be the real temperature, not a wind chill. BIG CHANGES ARE COMING! Make sure to follow the WDRB weather team as this active pattern continues through next week as well. -Jude-