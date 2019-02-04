Heavy Rain This Week Could Create Flooding
Rounds of rain roll through Kentuckiana this week as low pressures, warm fronts, and cold fronts pass. The Weather Prediction Center (part of NOAA - National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) includes our area in a Slight Risk of heavy rain producing the chance for flash flooding Wednesday. These maps only go out three days (including today), but it's likely Thursday will also have us in a risk of heavy rain potentially leading to flooding.
Wednesday and Thursday will be the days this week that bring the heaviest rain, but part of the uncertainty in amount comes from the chance for thunderstorms. Thunderstorms drop more rain in a shorter amount of time than just plain, garden-variety showers. It's difficult to say exactly where one storm cell will track, but that will be where the heaviest rain is reported.
The long-range forecast models shown below still disagree about specific numbers, but they show a trend of higher rainfall totals along and north of the river. 2"-4" of rain looks likely across the area, but pinning down who sees the higher numbers is still tricky so far away from this happening.
If you zoom out, it's clear our area is in the bulls-eye for heaviest rain before the weekend. Heavy rain affecting a large part of our region means there won't be many places all the extra water can go. Toward the middle of the week, we will need to keep an eye especially on smaller creeks and streams that could flood.
We will also watch the larger area rivers. Again, as we get closer to the rain arriving, we will have a better idea of exactly how much rain falls where and what that means for rivers and river basins in the region. This far out only the East Fork White River near Seymour gauge forecasts any flooding, though this one is expected to crest in Minor flood stage over the weekend.
Keep an eye on the creeks and streams near your home or business. If they are fuller now than normal, flooding will likely be an issue by the weekend.