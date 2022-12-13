Ready or or not, here it comes! Rain arrives in Louisville around 3 to 4 AM. This will be our first push of rain, but certainly not the last. We are still running an annual deficit of -4.92" so it's rain we need to continue improving drought conditions.
Pockets of heavy rain and wind gusts up to 30 mph are a good bet if you leave the house at 7 AM Wednesday morning. It's not raining everywhere as you can see on future radar below...
We should get a break late morning and early afternoon. While scattered showers are still possible, the likelihood of one hitting you drops off significantly.
Rain picks back up in both intensity and coverage as the clock gets closer to 4 PM. It's the reason why I think the evening commute will be much more problematic with poor visibilities and ponding of water on the roads.
I think future radar speaks for itself at 6 PM. Widespread, heavy rain and embedded storms are pretty much a guarantee at this point in time. Thankfully, severe weather isn't a concern, but please take it slow out there.
Around 9 PM to 10 PM in when the steadier rain tapers off to showers. The cold front slices through around midnight allowing drier air to flow in.
That means a much easier commute Thursday morning, but make sure you are dressed for the colder air that rushers in. Temperatures will hang out in the 40's much of the day with winds making it feel even colder.
How much rain? The gradient will line up from northwest to southeast. That means .50 - 1.25" across Southern Indiana. 1 - 2" of rain in Louisville. Along and south of the parkways will have the potential to see 2" or more! That's also the zone that needs to be more careful with flash flooding. Flip on WDRB News at 10 & 11 to find out when we have a chance for snow showers and flurries.