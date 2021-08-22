Tropical Storm Henri made landfall Sunday around 12:15 PM near Westerly, Rhode Island. The storm had sustained winds of 60 mph when it made landfall and has considerably weakened since then.

Henri making landfall in Rhode Island is interesting because it's not the first to do so this season. Elsa was a tropical storm by the time it got this far north, but it also made a "secondary" landfall on the Rhode Island coastline.

Westerly, RI has taken a double-whammy this year. Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall on July 9 at 12:15p.Tropical Storm Henri made landfall on August 22 at 12:15p. pic.twitter.com/L0VHwnwInh — Jacob Wycoff (@4cast4you) August 22, 2021

Shoutout to Jacob Wycoff at WBZ for sharing this graphic that shows the tracks of the two storms! We usually think of tropical storms being somewhere closer to the tropics - like in the Caribbean or the Gulf of Mexico, not Rhode Island. This storm also threatened areas that have a much denser population, so strong wind and heavy rain are problematic.

Henri does appear to have made landfall during low tide which is about the best case scenario, but reports of downed trees and flooding have been coming in from southern New England most of the afternoon. You can click on our story below to read more about Henri's impacts as it moves farther inland.