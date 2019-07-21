Sick of the heat? Change is on the way! A cold front is draped just to our NW and will slide through Kentuckiana in the next day. This front will lower heat/humidity and bring rain/storms.

With all of this heat and humidity, we have plenty of fuel or instability for showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe today and tomorrow. There is also a lot of moisture to work with so heavy rain is likely in slow moving storms. Main threats with storms will be downpours, gusty winds and downbursts are possible as well. Downbursts are powerful winds that descend from a thunderstorm and spread out quickly once they hit the ground. They can cause damage and are sometimes misinterpreted as tornadoes.

We have already seen a few downpours this morning. Additional showers and storms will develop through the afternoon. These will be scattered, hit or miss storms to start. Storms will not end with the sunset, because the front will be approaching the area. Waves of storms will continue through Monday. Watch this video of Advancetrak to get an idea about timing and coverage. It goes fast. Pause the video and drag the small circle along the timeline. You will be able to see all of today and tomorrow at your own pace.