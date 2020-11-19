The International Space Station will make a high altitude pass across our area tonight with the 4 new astronauts that arrived earlier this week. It is pretty cool that we watched these astronauts launch from Earth earlier this week and tonight they will pass over our area aboard the ISS. The weather conditions look superb, so lets discuss the specifics.
Weather For Tonight's ISS Pass
The weather looks to be quiet and a touch breezy tonight for the pass. Skies will be mostly clear (some high clouds) with low humidity, so visibility should be easily good enough to see the ISS pass overhead. Notice AdvanceTrak indicates only thin clouds at 7:03 pm for the pass.
Where & When To Look
Now that we know the weather conditions, let's jump into the specifics for tonight's pass.
Tonight will be one of the best passes of the week. Friday is longer, but tonight the ISS will fly virtually overhead, so this is exciting! The ISS will appear at 7:03 pm tonight and be visible for 3 minutes. It will peak at 85 degrees above the horizon or nearly overhead. The International Space Station will first appear in the southwest part of the sky 15 degrees above the horizon moving eastward. Eventually it will disappear in the eastern part of the sky about 83 degrees above the horizon. This is one of those passes where it just seems to vanish into thin air high in the sky.
With great weather to enjoy this pass, I hope you can make some time to view the new astronauts on the International Space Station fly over your house!