Both the temperature and dew point have increased about 10 degrees from yesterday morning. A warm front is lifting north and increasing dew points and moisture in Kentuckiana.

After a refreshing break, dew points will be back in the low 70s today, making it feel like the upper 90s today. They will stick in the low to mid 70s in the days to come.

After a few dry days, storms are returning as well. They will be isolated/hit or miss storms today. There will also be more clouds around. You certainly have a better chance to stay dry again today, but any storm will have heavy rain and lightning. Storm motion will be slow. Therefore, we will be watching for any flooding issues.

Storm potential continues through this evening, but fades away by midnight.

Storm coverage increases during the work week as the remnants of Barry approaches the Ohio River Valley.