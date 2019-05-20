A Rare High Risk For Severe Weather Has Been Issued By The Storm Prediction Center. This Includes A Large Section Of Texas & Oklahoma. An Outbreak Of Severe Weather Is Likely Today/Tonight. A High Risk Hasn't Been Issued Since 2017.
Unfortunately this is a situation that will most likely lead to large, long tracked tornadoes.
Extremely large hail is likely as well.
Future radar imagery is scary for these locations. (See Below)
The Weather Team Will Have Updates On This Later Today. I'm Sure They Will Be Sharing Tornado Photos & Videos On Social Media As The Situation Unfolds.
Thankfully We Don't Have To Worry About Any Active Weather Around Here In Kentuckiana.
Our local forecast keeps humidity values low through tomorrow. Be advised, AIR THAT YOU WEAR comes back in a hurry beginning Wednesday.
Wednesday also brings a chance for scattered showers & a few storms. At this point we should still manage plenty of dry time on Wednesday. If you can, mow today or tomorrow for maximum comfort.
Our Next Wave Of Heat Begins Wednesday & Could Linger Into The First Half Of Next Week. -Jude Redfield-