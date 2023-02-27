The NWs in Louisville has upgraded much of our area from a Wind Advisory to a High Wind Warning. The dark brown areas shaded are included in this high wind warning until 7PM tonight. This one is pretty rare for our area, so it should be taken seriously.
Here's the text data from the NWS in Louisville...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH WIDESPREAD GUSTS OVER 50 MPH EXPECTED, WITH ISOLATED WIND GUSTS OVER 60 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA AND EAST CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.
We've already seen wind gusts over 60mph in Louisville and over 55mph across much of the viewing area this afternoon and this will only continue to cause problems into this evening. Be on the lookout for down power lines, trees, and scattered power outages.