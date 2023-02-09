Parts of our area have been upgraded to a High Wind Warning this afternoon as the wind blows stronger than a severe thunderstorm. The dark brown shading below is where the wind is the strongest, where damage is most likely and power outages will be possible. The Warning is valid until 4 PM for most of our area with the Wind Advisory (in light tan) set to expire at 7 PM.
Gusts in that area are going over 60 mph now with the strongest gust just measured in Franklin County at 71 mph. These numbers will go up through the afternoon.
Outside the Warning area, the wind is gusting up to 50 mph so the Wind Advisory will stay in place through the afternoon too.
After the cold front passes through our area tonight, gusts will start to slow. The Advisory is set to expire at 7 PM when the wind will start to slow, but expect breezy conditions to continue overnight.