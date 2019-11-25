This is the busiest travel week of the year and the weather might cause some trouble. That southerly wind was our friend today because it helped push temperatures into the 60's. It becomes our enemy Tuesday night into Wednesday with fierce gusts that could approach 50 mph. As a result, the National Weather Service issued a High Wind Watch for our northern counties...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and on north to south roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.
Don't let this fool you. I would expect a Wind Advisory for the rest of our area. A line of rain and storms will crash the party late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Look at some of the potential wind gusts in the image below...
I think everyone will experience 40 mph winds as skies clear out Wednesday morning. That allows the winds from a mile above the ground to mix right down to the surface. Please use caution and keep a tight grip on the steering wheel...
Later in the day is when the winds begin to relax. For those those of you with travel plans, it looks like gusts could still reach 30 mph. My gut tells me this storm will be the nail in the coffin for any leaves left on trees. Did you put our any Christmas decorations yet? Make sure those are secure we well or they could end up down the street. Stay with WDRB all week for updates.