Happy St. Patrick's Day!! Since this holiday falls in the middle of March, the weather can be completely different from year to year, so let' see where 2019 stacks up to previous years.
The image above is from the National Weather Service office in Louisville showing some of the extremest from years past. We didn't record any rain Sunday but in 1898 1.73" of rain fell on St. Patrick's Day. It has also snowed on previous St. Patrick's Day; the snowiest was in 1970 when 3.7" of snow fell.
Temperatures have swung from as high as 79º to as low as 9º on this date. This year was a little bit more moderate and closer to where we are supposed to be. The high temperature in Louisville hit 57º, and the average for today is 58º. The low temperature fell to 31º; the average is 38º so we were a bit colder than normal when we started the day. 2019 St. Patrick's Day won't be one for the record books, but maybe that's a good thing with all the volatility we have experienced recently.