The Amazon rainforest has seen a record number of wildfires in 2019. The number is up 83% from this time last year. Satellites are helping to show how many fires there are, and how much smoke has spread across the country.
NEW: NOAA’s #GOES16 gives this fresh look at the #smoke from the #AmazonRainforest #fires this morning. The smoke is flowing across #Brazil, #Bolivia and #Paraguay. pic.twitter.com/DLxo7M0492— NOAA Satellites PA (@NOAASatellitePA) August 22, 2019
NEW: From 22,300 miles in space, NOAA's #GOES16 captured this image of #fires burning in the #AmazonRainforest today, August 21, 2019. pic.twitter.com/3JRgongB1V— NOAA Satellites PA (@NOAASatellitePA) August 21, 2019
Throughout most of its history, the Amazon rainforest was relatively fire-resistant thanks to its natural moisture and humidity. Wildfires there today are caused by a combination of more droughts, deforestation and human activity. In fact, the Amazon rainforest has experienced three major droughts, all considered “once-in-a-century events” in 2005, 2010, and in 2015-2016.
The country's president blames non-governmental organizations for setting these fires in an attack on his environmental policies. However, there is no evidence that the organizations started the fires. Some are concerned the burning could impact climate change because of how much oxygen the rainforest produces for the rest of the Earth. The Amazon Rainforest is often refereed to as the "lungs of the Earth".
According to NASA, the intensity and frequency of droughts have been linked with increases in regional deforestation and anthropogenic climate change. When trees have less water during droughts, they shed extra leaves or die, leaving leaf litter on the forest floor. Without a dense canopy to retain moisture, much of the forest’s humidity is lost. Additionally, the practice of “selective logging” of specific tree species and “slash and burn” agriculture opens the canopy further, which also dries out the understory and forest edges.
In this image below, taken by NOAA-20, the smoke from these fires can be clearly seen. This smoke absorbs sunlight, not only preventing it from reaching the ground, but cooling the surface and heating the atmosphere. This process can suppress the formation of clouds.