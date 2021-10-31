It's that one day a year again where kids can eat as much candy in one night as they want (or allowed to). Whether or not you have a child trick or treating this year, or you are trick or treating yourself, we have all been outside and done it at one point during our lives. Sometimes that comes with a coat over our costumes, other times we sweat ourselves out in them. Do you remember any specific crazy Halloween weather here? Let's take a dive into the past.
- Hottest Halloween in Louisville:
- If you we're out trick or treating way back in 1950 in Louisville, you might remember this one. 71 years ago today Louisville reached a very steamy and warm 84 degrees for our high. Costumes that year we're definitely sweat through.
- Coldest Halloween in Louisville:
- Now, none of us were alive for this one, but way back in 1887, which is 134 years ago today, Louisville got down to a bone chilling 26 degrees for the high temperature.
- Wettest Halloween in Louisville:
- We all wish for dry weather on Halloween so we can go out and get our candy without worry, but man oh man back in 1941 that definitely wasn't the case. Louisville received 1.68" of rainfall on Halloween alone.
- Snow On Halloween?
- Believe it or not, Louisville has gotten snow on Halloween more than once, and it might be more times than you think. Granted the most snow we've seen on Halloween in Louisville is only a trace, but this happened just a couple years ago in2019 & 2014. If you look a little further back this also happened in 1993, 1954, and in 1930.
Halloween 2021
This year's Halloween forecast doesn't look like any of those that you read above (thank goodness), instead we're going to be close to average for what Halloween should be like for trick or treating time.
Expect clouds to hang around for a while this afternoon, while some begin to breakup heading toward dinnertime and peeks of sunshine occurring throughout the day today.
By trick or treat time we are still dry with some passing clouds still above. Temperatures after sunset drop into the upper 50s and eventually the low to mid 50s later in the evening.
Happy Halloween!