Just like yesterday the forecast for our Tuesday has a lot of heat and humidity in store for us.
The hottest temperatures we have experienced so far in Louisville this year has been 95 degrees back on June 12th. Today has the opportunity to end up the same with a forecasted high of around 95 for the city itself.
That temperature itself is hot enough without the humidity factored in. That being said, when we factor in dewpoints today in the upper 60s and low 70s, our heat index or our "feels-like" temperatures are going to be even higher than that.
Here is a map from the National Weather Service in Louisville on the forecasted peak heat index temperatures for this afternoon.
Credit: NWSLouisville
You'll notice that on that map there are multiple locations that could see a feels-like temperature of over 100 degrees by this afternoon. That can make way for some serious problems if you or someone you know is spending a lot of time outdoors without the proper intake of fluids.
Heat Safety
It's important to remember that heat can cause serious health problems if not prepared for properly. One of the biggest things we should all remember when it is going to be this hot outside is not leaving children or pets inside a vehicle after getting out. Here are some stats on Hot Cars and Children Safety from NOAA.
Photo Courtesy: NOAA
With today's forecasted high of 95 degrees, even if some communities only reach the lowm90s, the temperature inside of your car climbs rapidly when turned off and let out in the heat.
At 95 degrees outside, here is how quickly the temperature inside your car climbs:
- 10 mins: 114 degrees
- 30 mins: 129 degrees
- 1 hour: 138 degrees
Not only do we need to keep our children and pets safe from leaving them inside vehicles in the heat, but we need to be looking out for and taking care of ourselves as well while we are outside for longer periods of time.
Photo courtesy: NOAA
If you are planning on spending a longer period of time outside today, be sure to drink plenty of water to keep yourself hydrated and try to take some breaks in the shade.
Afternoon Storms
Some of us could end up getting some relief this afternoon as we have a smaller chance for some pop-up storms in our area with the Summer day time heating.
Not everyone will see these showers and storms today, but those who do can still expect heavy rain and lightning for around 10-20 mins per storm.
More relief is on the way however as rain chances continue to rise heading into Wednesday and especially Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front. We are likely to see below average temperatures heading into the end of this week and our holiday weekend.