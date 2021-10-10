Yet another day with well above-average temperatures is in store for your Sunday. In fact, we will be approaching a record high by the time we get to this afternoon. The record is 91 set back in 2010. We'll be making a run for it as we warm into the upper 80s close to 90.
Clouds will continue to decrease through the afternoon and we'll eventually be left with a good amount of sunshine with humid wind coming out of the South to keep us muggy today.
Storm Timing Monday
A good portion of Monday will end up dry, just not the entire day as we head into the late afternoon and evening.
We'll start with the cloud cover on Monday morning when you're heading off to work or to school with mild temperatures due to the cloud cover.
We'll see peeks of sunshine during the afternoon as they break through the clouds and we remain dry. What you'll notice now is the storms beginning to push closer to the area from the West.
By late afternoon and dinnertime, our Western communities will begin to see some of these stronger storms as they push and weaken while moving toward the East and through the rest of our area overnight.
Severe Risk
A few strong to severe storms will be possible mainly for our communities West of I-65 and in Southern Indiana as the cold front approaches our area. These storms will be weakening partly due to the loss of daytime heating as they move from West to East. That being said, our Western communities will start to see these while there is still some heat in the atmosphere.
Two things you really need for widespread severe weather are decent wind energy in the levels above the surface and good amounts of instability in the atmosphere. Let's look at what we have in store for tomorrow:
Typically, when it comes to wind energy at the higher levels, you want winds to be greater than a common threshold of 40mph so that storms can tilt and sustain their updrafts, which helps sustain their strength. In this case, we have that checked off.
What we will be lacking is the instability, or CAPE (storm energy) available in the atmosphere as this front is pushing through. We generally want to see values greater than 1,000 J*Kg, but as you can see, we are lacking in this case.
This is mainly due to cloud cover form earlier in the day and the loss of daytime heating as this front will be approaching the area as temperatures drop and the sun begins to set. The greatest threat will be our Western portion of our area because they will still have some more energy to keep storms going than the rest of us.
Impacts
The main impact and threat for our area is going to be strong to damaging wind gusts. We can expect this because of the amount of wind energy we talked about that will be associated with this system. Heavy rain with frequent lightning will be likely. While a brief tornado cannot be ruled out, the threat is fairly low. Just be sure to remain weather aware as we head into Monday evening in case a warning is issued for your area.