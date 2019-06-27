It was a toasty and sticky one today! Our high temperature was in the upper 80s today with dew points in the mid 60s - making it feel hotter! That is pretty normal for this time of this year. For today's date, the average high temperature is 88 degrees and the average low temperature is 69 degrees. On July 3rd, the average temperature will increase to 89 degrees and 70 degrees for the low temperature.
JULY OUTLOOK: A HOT STRETCH
Looking ahead for the next 6-10 days, it does look like the toasty trend will linger! The Climate Prediction Center has notable signal in the 6-10 day outlook for *warmer* than normal temps. From July 2nd - 6th, there is a roughly 50-60% chance for above normal temps.
Agreeing with this idea, using Cooperative Institute for Precipitation Systems or CIPS and its extended analog guidance, there is high confidence that the next week (6-8 days out) will be warmer than normal. It is shows an 96% (!!) chance of above normal temps.
The Climate Prediction Center shows the warmer than average temperatures continues into the 2nd weekend of July (8-14 days). From July 4th - 10th, there is still about a 30-40% chance for above average temperatures to linger. This doesn't mean we will have temperatures in the 100s for highs, but it is worth noting that the heat index could be in the triple digits. It is also worth noting that this is the bulk average.
CIPS extended analog guidance continues to agree with CPC for days 9 - 11, there is a 85% chance for above normal temperatures.
For what it is worth, it looks like by mid month (July 6th - 19th) there could be a pattern shift. CPC shows a strong signal (50-60%) for below average temperatures in the 3-4 Week outlook. This suggests there could be a shift in temperatures during that time frame.
Of course, we will be keeping a pulse on the exact numbers and conditions daily! Be sure to join Marc and Rick this evening on WDRB News for the latest information. You can also find me on social media. The links to my pages are below!