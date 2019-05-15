Heat is climbing this week, and we stay warm through the rest of the 7-day forecast. "Why" and "is this the start of summer" are the questions we will tackle today.
WHY are we warming so much and so quickly?
Some perspective will help us understand why this week's warm-up is a little strange. The high temperature Sunday was 61º, then only 60º Monday. We are expecting highs much closer to 90º before the weekend. That's a nearly 30 degree change in high temperatures in just 4 days!
The warmest day of 2019 (so far) was May 8th when Louisville climbed to 86º, but we will likely beat that this week. Our longest stretch in the 80s was April 29-May 2, 4 days with high temperatures in the 80s. It also looks like we will break that "record" this week.
There are two factors to consider when evaluating why we are warming so much and so quickly: the flipped jet stream pattern and a change in source region. The jet stream flip is explained above. With the jet stream positioned north of us, it allows the warmer air from the Gulf Coast and Southeastern U.S. to flow directly toward us. That brings us warmer and more humid air. At the surface as the center of high pressure moves east, it changes the direction from which our wind is coming. Now it's coming out of the south doing double-duty to bring that warmer, more humid air to us.
Is this the start of summer?
That question hinges on whether this flip in the jet stream is permanent. If it shifts again to be positioned to our south, that cuts off our warmer air supply. The Climate Prediction Center seems to think this is indeed the beginning of summer. You can flip through each of their outlooks below for temperatures in 6-10 days, 8-14 days, 3-4 weeks, 1 month, and 3 months respectively.
The European model (EPS weeklies) agrees this is probably the beginning of summer, but the Canadian (CFS sub-monthly) is not so sure. Many of the ensemble members eliminate the Omega Block to High over Low pattern over the eastern US by early June which shifts the jet stream flow and cuts off that southerly influence to our area. June is the wildcard. It does look like this is the gradual start of summer, but a few slightly below average weeks toward the end of this month and the beginning of the next are certainly possible.