Heat is climbing this week, and we stay warm through the rest of the 7-day forecast. "Why" and "is this the start of summer" are the questions we will tackle today.

WHY are we warming so much and so quickly?

Some perspective will help us understand why this week's warm-up is a little strange. The high temperature Sunday was 61º, then only 60º Monday. We are expecting highs much closer to 90º before the weekend. That's a nearly 30 degree change in high temperatures in just 4 days!

The warmest day of 2019 (so far) was May 8th when Louisville climbed to 86º, but we will likely beat that this week. Our longest stretch in the 80s was April 29-May 2, 4 days with high temperatures in the 80s. It also looks like we will break that "record" this week.