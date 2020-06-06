Saturday is the new hottest day in 2020 for Louisville and many surrounding cities. The high temperature climbed to 94º; before today we have seen three days this year of high temperatures in the 90s. In fact for each of those examples, the high temperature was 90º on the dot.
According to records kept by the National Weather Service, that 94º high temperature Saturday also ties the highest temperature ever recorded in Louisville on June 6th. The current record of 94º was set in 2008.
Based on records from 1981-2010 Louisville averages about 37 days each year with high temperatures in the 90s. The record for most 90º days in a year for Louisville is 85, and we have seen 4 so far this year (including Saturday). It's normal to see about 7 days in June with high temps in the 90s, and we still have a few more chances at 90º days through the early part of the week.
In the extended range we are seeing a couple hints that a slight cool down might not be far away. The map above is from the Climate Prediction Center showing their 6-10 day temperature outlook. We're not talking about days in the 50s, but the data does suggest we'll get a break from the 90s early next week.