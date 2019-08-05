The French inventor of the jet-powered hoverboard soared over the English Channel despite wind gusts Sunday, becoming the first to cross the channel in such a futuristic way after failing in his first attempt last month.
Franky Zapata reached speeds of 110 mph to complete the 22-mile journey on his flyboard that began in Sangatte – in France's Pas de Calais region – and ended in St. Margaret's Bay, beyond the white cliffs of Dover, in southeast England.
The trip took around 22 minutes. Propelled by kerosene, Zapata was able to refuel Sunday from a boat in choppy waters. He said it was no easy feat, given that his leg muscles were "burning" during the flight.