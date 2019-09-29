It is pretty wild to think that part of the US is dealing with FEET of snow right now!

Yep...that's more snow for Big Sky, MT. It's shaping up to be the perfect Sunday for hot chocolate and warm blankets. pic.twitter.com/zG7GVUTWm4 — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) September 29, 2019

A powerful storm system is producing several feet or more of wet, heavy snow; and gusty winds in the Northern Rockies. Snow is also forecast along the Rocky Mountain Front, portions of the Great Basin, and other northwestern Mountains. Trees with leaves will be vulnerable to damage. Heavy snow and strong winds are making travel difficult to impossible in places.

Meantime, summer heat is lingering in Kentuckiana with just about everyone getting on board the 90 train. Many records will be broken over the next few days as the unseasonable heat is expected to continue well into next week.

That is until this strong cold front (currently producing that winter storm) sweeps through Kentuckiana later this week!

It will NOT bring snow to our neck of the woods. In fact, it will be rather moisture deprived by the time it arrives in the Ohio River Valley. However, it is expected to bring a large drop in the temperatures. It will be closer to seasonable by the end of the week with highs in the upper 70s!