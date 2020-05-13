At this point we know COVID-19 and the actions taken to stop the spread of the virus are affecting all areas of life. But did you know coronavirus may be degrading weather data? It comes down to weather observations. The study of weather and modeling of future weather depends heavily on current observations. We need to know what is really happening right now to have any chance of correctly predicting what will happen next.
The image above from the World Meteorological Organization shows all the different places we can gather weather data. According to the WMO, there are currently 30 meteorological and 200 research satellites, over 10,000 surface weather stations, 1,000 upper-air stations, 7,000 ships, 100 moored and 1,000 drifting buoys, hundreds of weather radars and 3,000 specially equipped commercial aircraft providing them with weather and climate data.
Many of our weather observing sites in the United States are automatic, so we haven't lost that data. However there is still the risk of a system going down or experiencing an error that requires a person to fix it. In that case we would lose that data, and that doesn't just apply to surface based observations. We also get data from satellites in space, buoys in the ocean, weather balloons, and ships. In parts of the world where most weather information is gathered manually, though, we are no longer getting data. That data includes temperature (air, land, and water), wind speed and direction, dewpoint (moisture), pressure, etc.
The World Meteorological Organization put out a statement on this topic saying, "Meteorological measurements taken from aircraft have plummeted by an average 75-80% compared to normal." Pilots and aircraft also gather and report weather data, particularly higher up in the atmosphere where it can be more difficult to gather data. This is arguably where we are missing the most data in the United States - from aircraft. The image below from the WMO shows coverage in a 24 hour period (January 31, 2020) of global aircraft based observations, so this first image is "normal" in this example.
The image below shows that same information on May 4, 2020, after measures had been taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The data for these maps is courtesy of NOAA/ESRL/GSD AMDAR Data Display.
It's not just weather, either. The long-term studies of our global climate will be impacted by this lack of data. "The overall impact of the missing observations probably will not be fully assessed and understood until well after the virus outbreak is over. However, at this point, none of the global Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP) centres have reported catastrophic losses in skill due to the lack of observations," said Lars Peter Riishojgaard, Director of the Earth System Branch in WMO’s Infrastructure Department.
Bottom line: our knowledge and experience as forecasters has not changed. Our computer models may be slightly less accurate while the workforce and travel are limited. However, computer models are just a tool we use in making a forecast and have not been severely compromised yet.