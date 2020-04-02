Blogs we frequently do at WDRB are weekly, monthly or even seasonal outlooks. In fact, I will likely do an April outlook soon! (Stay tuned!)
I thought about doing an April outlook for today's blog, but I realized I very rarely take a look back at *previous outlooks* and see how they panned out. Even though they are trends - I think it is useful to take a look back at forecasts.
LOOKING BACK:
If you would like to read the "March Outlook" blog that I wrote on March 6th...follow this link. The headline was a summary of the month; to expect warm and wet conditions. Using information from the Climate Prediction Center, there was a clear indicator that March would be above average for both temperatures and precipitation. We also discussed there was a potential severe weather in the Ohio River Valley between March 13th - March 19th.
Below is a chart for the month of March for Louisville (at both Muhammad Ali International and Bowman Field). Notice that temperatures we about 5 degrees above normal for the month. There was also above precipitation for both locations.
Average
Temp
Departure From
Normal
Precipitation
Departure From
Normal
|Snowfall
|Departure From Normal
|Ali
|53.3°
|+5.5°
|4.69''
|+0.52''
|Trace
|-1.4''
|Bowman
|52.2°
|+5.2°
|5.09''
|+0.93''
|0.00''
|N/A
SUMMARY:
The month started off with a bang as a series of strong storms moved into the lower Ohio River Valley and Tennessee Valley late on the evening of March 2 into the early morning hours of of the third. Along with large hail, and some flash flooding, one particular storm produced a brief tornado near Alvaton. Much stronger tornadoes ravaged middle Tennessee, including an EF-3 in Nashville and an EF-4 near Cookeville.
About a week and a half later, on the 12th, powerful storms moved all the way from the St. Louis area to the Lake Cumberland region, producing a swath of gusty winds and large hail.
Low pressure coming in from the west, riding along a stationary front draped from Kansas to West Virginia, sparked widespread showers and thunderstorms on the 19th, including some strong storms in southern Indiana that knocked down a few trees.
The most widespread severe weather event of the month took place from the evening of the 28th into the early morning of the 29th. Widespread showers and thunderstorms caused several instances of wind damage around central Kentucky and southern Indiana. It even caused damage to my house! However, things were worse to our west where EF-2 tornadoes struck Henderson, KY, and Newburgh, IN.
Records
12th: Rainfall of 1.49" at Frankfort
19th: Warm low of 60° at Lexington, warm low of 61° at Louisville
27th: Warm low of 64° at Bowling Green
28th: Warm low of 65° at Bowling Green