Louisville set a new record Saturday for coldest high temperature on May 29th ever. That's not exactly the way you want to start Memorial Day weekend, so let's talk about how quickly temperatures will start to climb.
The official reading is 57º for the high temperature, though it looks like we may have bumped up to 58º a little later in the afternoon. Regardless, we were colder than the old record. On May 29, 1984, the high temperature only climbed to 59º, so since we stayed below that, we have a new record!
The temperature will drop even farther Sunday morning as cool air continues to stream into the Ohio Valley. When you look at the big picture, it's easy to see why. On Friday a cold front passed through our region opening us up to the colder air that hangs out north of us. Add to that the circulation around two nearby pressure centers, a High north of us and a Low east of us. With the arrows representing how the wind flows around each pressure center, you can see how the cooler air to our northeast is being funneled directly toward us.
Looking at the surface wind pattern confirms this. The wind is moving in from an area with cooler air. So when will we warm up? Another part of the reason Saturday was so cool was that we didn't see much sunshine. The clouds fade and the sun returns Sunday, so that will help your temperatures climb. It won't be until a little later in the week that temperatures climb back up to where they should be this time of year because we need the wind to change direction to get us some warmer air.