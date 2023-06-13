With a good bunch of our area not seeing any rain at all from the end of May and into the beginning of June, a lot of our area is still in a drought, with our Eastern communities in a moderate drought.
With the long dry stretch we had for nearly 2 1/2 weeks, how are we doing on rainfall now for the year?
Well the long dry stretch in May for our area really just made a bad situation worse as the month was already pretty dry anyway before we got to our long dry period. The month of May ended up with 4.06" of rain, which sounds like a good amount and if this were August or September, it would be. However, we actually average over 5" of rain for the month of May. Therefore, we ended the month 1.12" below average.
We are just under halfway through June now, and after the first six days of the month were bone dry in our area, we have finally gotten some rain to help catch us up a little bit so far this month. As of today, we average around 1.71" to date, and we've now caught our way back up to 1.32" officially on the month. That does still leave us a little shy by 0.39".
So, keeping the past month and a half in mind, where are we on the entire year so far for precipitation in Louisville? The longer dry stretches we've had recently have made it really close.
So far this year, we've received 23.22" of rain to date. To date, the average amount of rain we should have seen so far in our area is 23.09". So, we were above average for rainfall through the entire year until we got to June 4th, when we started to fall behind. The rain that we've received recently has jumped us back up above average, and we'll want to continue that trend as we get toward the drier months of the year.