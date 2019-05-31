A disturbance has developed between the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, other scientists and the wireless industry/FCC. It is over the next generation of cell phones that would be using newer technology known as 5G. However, the 5G network may negatively affect weather forecasting. Meteorologists say it could actually set forecast accuracy back by 30 to 40 years.
It is a little complicated, but here are some key points to know:
Back in March, the FCC started auctioning off airwaves in the 24 GHz band of frequencies. This is what all the nation's carriers are hoping to use for 5G.
5G could deliver information 100x faster than current technology and could boost the US economy by billions of dollars.
The problem is these auctioned airwaves are next to the only frequency where satellites detect water vapor. This is the 23.8 GHz frequency.
Water vapor is used to see what is happening inside a weather system. It is used in computer models to predict how a system will behave and is critically important for forecasting.
NOAA says that because these two frequencies are so close together, it could make forecasting less accurate because the 5G could be mistaken as water vapor.
On May 16th, acting NOAA administrator Neil Jacobs told Congress that while 5G could help deliver warnings faster, it could cause a drop in forecasting by 30%.
Jacobs also said it could affect the tracking time of a hurricane by 2-3 days. That is significantly less time to prepare for major storms across the US.
The wireless industry says these claims are absurd and deny there will be any interference.
There is still time for a compromise before 5G rolls out later this year.
In the fall, there is an important meeting to set global agreements of frequencies and 5G. The hope is there will be a consensus by then.
We will keep you posted on any updates in the weeks and months to come.