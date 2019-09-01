Hurricane Dorian has sustained wind speeds of 185 mph and gusts up to 225 mph. Central pressure in the hurricane dropped to 910 mb. For reference when looking at tornadoes, anything over 200 mph is EF5, but that level of wind intensity is sustained in a hurricane for hours instead of minutes in a tornado.
In their 11 AM EDT update Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said "Dorian becomes the strongest hurricane in modern records for the northwestern Bahamas." This was when the maximum sustained wind was 180 mph. As it continued to strengthen it threatens even more records for the entire Atlantic basin.
We don't maintain records for wind gusts like we do sustained wind, but if we look at the sustained wind Dorian is tied as the second strongest hurricane in the Atlantic. Here's the top of the list:
Allen (1980): 190 mph
Wilma (2005): 185 mph
Gilbert (1988): 185 mph
Labor Day Hurricane (1935): 185 mph
If we look at the pressure of 910 mb, Dorian is tied as the 11th strongest hurricane in the Atlantic. Here's the list of all the storms ahead of Dorian on that list:
Wilma (2005): 882 mb
Gilbert (1988): 888 mb
Labor Day Hurricane (1935): 892 mb
Rita (2005): 895 mb
Allen (1980): 899 mb
Camille (1969): 900 mb
Katrina (2005): 902 mb
Mitch (1998): 905 mb
Dean (2007): 905 mb
Maria (2017): 908 mb
Cuba Hurricane (1924): 910 mb
Ivan (2004): 910 mb
It's important to note that since Dorian is still very much active, we could still see these numbers change. If the intensity of the storm increases even more, we will keep you updated. The 8 PM EDT update from the National Hurricane Center showed central pressure up to 915 mb which is a step in the right direction, but wind was still at 185 mph.