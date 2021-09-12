You've probably noticed the super red and vibrant sunrises and sunsets the past day or so. Atmospheric smoke from the wildfires out West has returned to our area once again and will be giving us a pretty hazy looking sky. Let's talk about how long it will stick around.
High pressure building over our area is helping to keep us dry and pretty clear with very little cloud cover today, but due to the wildfire smoke up in the atmosphere, it won't really look very clear, but more hazy instead. The smoke really thickens over our area this afternoon.
The smoke begins to move off to the East, but is still really thick over our area as we head into Monday afternoon as well,
Finally, the smoke will begin to thin out heading through Tuesday ahead of an approaching front that will finally bring us a rain chance come Wednesday.
Wednesday is our best chance of rain so far this week, but it still won't be a huge rain-producer.
Viewer Pictures
The atmospheric smoke causing a haze in the sky is also providing for beautiful sunsets and sunrises as previously mentioned and some of you have captured excellent views of them!
Expect another vibrant and red sunset tonight and sunrise tomorrow and be sure to send in your pictures!
\