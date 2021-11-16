After multiple days with high temperatures well below average across the area, we've got more warmer conditions across our area today with highs reaching the mid 60s. This is mainly due to a warm front passing through the area today and making way for more warmer air to thrive in from the South and help us warm up.
In fact, we're starting nearly 20 degrees warmer this afternoon compared to yesterday when Louisville only reached 47 degrees for the high.
Temperatures continue to rise into the low 70s tomorrow as cloud cover increasing from the West before the.....cold front arrives.
Yes, I said cold front so if you love the warmer weather enjoy it while it lasts because temperatures are about to tank again. You can tell what this cold front is going to do to temperatures quickly on Thursday morning and into Friday afternoon.
Behind that front, comes colder air from our Northwest that's going to keep us honest heading into Thanksgiving week as well, likely to stay well below average through the end of November.
The Climate Prediction Center's 8-14 day outlook backs this up as well...
Hold on folks because it's going to be a bumpy ride in terms of temperatures over the next week.