It was a very soggy Thursday morning with widespread and heavy rain across Kentuckiana as the remnants of Zeta passed by our area.
HOW MUCH HAS FALLEN?
*Note these numbers below will change throughout the day as rain continues to fall*
The first graphic is the radar rainfall estimate of the last 24 hours, so it is not an official amount, but gives you an idea of how much rain has fallen. It shows rainfall totals (so far) are about 1-3'' with locally higher amounts in our NW communities such as Dubois, Lawrence, Orange and Jackson Counties. Rainfall totals were about 3-4'' there.
As of early Thursday afternoon, the airport has picked up around 2.5'' of rain from yesterday evening and into today. These values below are since 12 am Thursday.
Note that the lowest rainfall totals were in our southern and eastern communities (these are the totals since midnight, so they do not include the rain that fell yesterday).
WHEN WILL THE RAIN END?
As the circulation from Zeta pulls quickly away to the east, we have seen widespread and heavy showers from this morning slow. HOWEVER, there is additional moisture to our west from an upper level low. Lighter showers will move back into the area during the afternoon and evening as the upper level low moves east. Rainfall amounts will be lower, expect around 0.10-0.50''. Today will also be cool, cloudy and breezy. Showers will finally come to end late tonight and early tomorrow. We could see some drizzle early tomorrow with drier conditions later in the day and into the weekend. Marc and Rick will have the latest this evening on WDRB News.