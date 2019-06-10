Since Thursday of last week (June 6th) Kentuckiana has been impacted by a cut off low pressure system. It produced numerous slow moving storms with ample moisture. There were torrential downpours with intense precipitation rates, particularly in Kentucky, because it was closer to the low. Below you can get a closer look at the rainfall totals from the NWS from June 6-9th around our Kentuckiana counties and communities below. These numbers are an interpolation of actual reported values and should be considered an estimate.
These totals do not include all of yesterday's rain and the numbers will go up slightly. I will update the blog shortly.