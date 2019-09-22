Much of our area remains under Abnormally Dry or Moderate Drought conditions, and without rain the drought continues to get worse. While there is no magic number for each drought, today we will discuss how much rain we need to break or end the drought. The maps below show the current drought conditions for Kentucky and Indiana.
The problem right now is a lack of rain, so here are some stats:
Through July, August, and what we have seen of September, we are 5.65" behind normal. That's not exactly how much rain we need to break the drought, but it gives a good ballpark where we can start.
A good, quick rain certainly won't hurt the drought, but that's not the solution. The U.S. Geological Survey makes a good comparison: "A good analogy might be how medicine and illness relate to each other. A single dose of medicine can alleviate symptoms of illness, but it usually takes a sustained program of medication to cure an illness. Likewise, a single rainstorm will not break the drought, but it may provide temporary relief."
There are two types of drought: short-term and long-term. Believe it or not we are actually in a short-term drought, so the data above is only meant to be an estimate, not an exact number of how much rain we need. It also hasn't been updated in a week, but shows we need a quick 1"-6" of rain (depending on your location) to break this drought. Again any rain is better than no rain, but one rain shower will not be enough to end this. We need several inches of rain to be able to break out of this drought.