HOW MUCH PRECIP FELL AROUND KENTUCKIANA:
A strong winter storm rolled through the area on February 10th/11th and produced a wintry mix of mainly freezing rain and sleet but some snow as well. The worst is over, but a few more mixed showers are possible in our southern most commutes with a few flurries elsewhere. This will all end this evening and it will remain cold all day. Below are totals and storm reports from the National Weather Service in Louisville. The first graphic represents the totals from the Muhammad Ali International Airport.
HOW TO MEASURE ICE ACCUMULATION
Ice accumulation from freezing rain does not coat the surface of objects evenly. Gravity will usually cause the rain water to run to the underside of an object before it freezes. Wind can create the same effect. In either case, the result would be a thicker coating of ice on one side of the object compared to the opposite side.
You can accurately estimate the thickness of the ice with the method below. You will need a ruler and possibly a piece of paper and pencil.
1. Locate an ice-covered object that is out in the open. A small tree branch in the middle of the yard or clothesline is usually easiest to handle.
2. Move to a position where you can see both the thickest and thinnest portions of ice coating the object from one side to the other.
3. Using the ruler, measure the thickest part of the ice, from the edge of the object to the edge of the ice. Record that value on your paper.
4. Similarly, measure the thinest part of the ice, from the edge of the object to the edge of the ice. Record that value on your paper.
5. Add the two values together and then divide by two. The resulting value is your ice accumulation.
Send in your report by completing a NWS storm report form.
VIEWER PICTURES:
A beautiful but dangerous morning....