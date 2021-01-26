By now you've heard about the Winter Weather Advisory that goes into effect at 4 PM Wednesday and lasts through 1 AM Thursday. It's for minor snow accumulations that could lead to hazardous travel conditions. These are the counties included as of this Tuesday night update...
I say that because the NWS mad need to add more of our area depending on the latest computer models runs. In my opinion, this advisory may need to be expanded off to the west. Let me give you a quick recap. The morning commute looks uneventful, then snow develops Wednesday afternoon between 2- 4 PM. Plan on dealing with 6 - 8 hours of light to at times moderate snow before it comes to an end around midnight.
When it comes to travel, roads conditions will slowly deteriorate as opposed to suddenly due to the lighter snow intensity. Keep in mind, there will be a couple hours when the snow rates pick up through the evening due to jet enhancement. That's why after dark is when slick spots become more likely, especially on untreated roads.
Now we can get into the snow totals by using the image above. If you live in the white zone, expect up to 1" of snow. That means just a trace to 1" and everything in-between. For those in the blue zone, this one may require a shovel as 1-3" of snow looks like a good bet. Anything that sticks will stay as temperatures crash into the 20's overnight. That means the Thursday morning drive will also have issues due to snow or wet spots turning icy. Stay with the WDRB Weather Team for updates along the way!