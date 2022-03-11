What a crazy day with highs near 60 and snow in Louisville! That higher sun angle in March means warmer pavements temperatures and much less snow on roads as opposed to elevated surfaces. Cars, decks and grass whiten up first, then rural, untreated roads will follow depending on your location. Our southeastern counties will have more problems because snow amounts will be higher. Urban, treated roads should have much lower impacts, if any, as snow melts on contact. Remember, as temperatures crash into the teens overnight, any puddles or slush freeze up by Saturday morning.
WHITE: Up To 1" in northern Louisville, New Albany, Tell City, Paoli, Madison, Seymour, Bedford, English, and Jasper.
BLUE: 1 - 3" in southern Louisville, Mount Washington, Shelbyville, E-Town, Leitchfield, Bardstown, and Taylorsville.
PINK: 3 - 6" in Greensburg, Campbellsville, Lebanon, Mackville, Glens Fork, Columbia, Gravel Switch and Saloma.
Marc and I want to see your snow pictures! Please send them to us on Facebook so we can show them on WDRB News at 10 & 11. Be safe and enjoy the weekend!