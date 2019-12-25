Do you dream of a white Christmas? Even living as far south as Kentuckiana, it's not out of the question. But it is pretty rare.
In the 134 years of records we have, only 22 of those saw measurable snow. That's only 16%. The odds get even worse when you're hoping for a white Christmas...only 5 years have recorded more than one inch of snow. That's less than 4%. That only looks at how much new snow fell on Christmas. Technically a white Christmas just means there's one inch of snow on the ground. We've only been keeping snow depth records for 118 years, and through that period there have been 21 years with measurable snow on the ground in Louisville (that's about 18% of the time). Only 15 of those years had at least one inch of snow on the ground, meeting the criteria of a white Christmas. That's less than 13%.
Our snowiest Christmas ever in Louisville was 1890, when 4.5" of new snow fell. In 1939 and 2004 there were five inches of snow on the ground on Christmas day - our greatest snow depth on the holiday. Interestingly enough, new snow did not fall on Christmas day in either of those years.
Here are a few more Christmas weather facts for you:
- warmest temperature ever recorded: 68º in 1893
- coldest temperature ever recorded: -7º in 1983
- wettest (rain): 2.09" in 1987